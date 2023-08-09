BAFL 41.43 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.52%)
BIPL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
BOP 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.96%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
DGKC 54.57 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2%)
FABL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
FFL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
HBL 103.28 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.61%)
HUBC 87.71 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (6.57%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
KEL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
MLCF 31.80 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (5.54%)
OGDC 104.35 Increased By ▲ 6.70 (6.86%)
PAEL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
PIBTL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.2%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.63%)
PPL 73.84 Increased By ▲ 4.34 (6.24%)
PRL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.52%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.04 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (5.71%)
SSGC 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.35%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.19%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 101.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.76%)
UNITY 26.87 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.13%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,916 Increased By 122.5 (2.55%)
BR30 17,730 Increased By 758.6 (4.47%)
KSE100 48,228 Increased By 797.8 (1.68%)
KSE30 17,210 Increased By 312.7 (1.85%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares settle higher ahead of RBI’s policy decision

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2023 04:38pm

BENGALURU: Indian shares advanced on Wednesday, powered by metal stocks, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) policy decision on Thursday.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.32% at 19,632.55, while the S&P BSE Sensex settled 0.23% higher to 65,995.81.

European markets rose after Italy said that windfall tax on bank profits would be lesser than feared, lifting mood after deflation concerns in China and a Moody’s downgrade of several small to mid-sized U.S. banks hurt sentiment.

Eight of the 13 major sectoral indexes gained, with the metal index adding 2.03%. Hindalco Industries rose 3.11% and was among the top Nifty 50 gainers.

The company lost 2.17% on Tuesday after reporting a slide in June quarter profit, but analysts expect profitability to improve.

Indian shares open flat ahead of RBI decision, US inflation data

Investors also await U.S. inflation data and the RBI’s policy decision due on Thursday. While the RBI is largely expected to keep its key interest rate unchanged, market participants will keep a close eye on the central bank’s commentary.

“The earnings season has been quite mixed, but markets will take the double digit earnings growth positively, given the global concerns,” said Gaurav Dua, senior vice president and head of capital market strategy at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Among individual stocks, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories rose 3.77% and hit a record high. Analysts said that the drugmaker’s sales could see an uptick from improving pricing situation in the U.S.

Adani Wilmar fell 3.77% after a Bloomberg report said that Adani Enterprises, the flagship firm of the Adani conglomerate, sought to sell a stake in the consumer goods firm.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares settle higher ahead of RBI’s policy decision

Dissolution of NA: PM Shehbaz to send summary to president today

Rupee sees marginal improvement, settles at 287.46 against US dollar

Imran’s transfer to Adiala Jail: IHC seeks responses from federal, Punjab govts

5 people injured in grenade attack in Quetta

Agri financing: NBP, BoP, U Bank emerge among top creditors

IHC turns down Imran's request for sentence suspension

Oil hits new highs as tighter supply offsets China demand concern

BCCI makes $1.5bn surplus in five years

Pharma company Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan changes name to Hoechst Pakistan Limited

MARI reports highest-ever profit of Rs56.13bn in FY23

Read more stories