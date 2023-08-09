BAFL 41.43 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.52%)
BIPL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
BOP 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.96%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
DGKC 54.57 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2%)
FABL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
FFL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
HBL 103.28 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.61%)
HUBC 87.71 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (6.57%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
KEL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
MLCF 31.80 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (5.54%)
OGDC 104.35 Increased By ▲ 6.70 (6.86%)
PAEL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
PIBTL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.2%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.63%)
PPL 73.84 Increased By ▲ 4.34 (6.24%)
PRL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.52%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.04 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (5.71%)
SSGC 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.35%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.19%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 101.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.76%)
UNITY 26.87 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.13%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,916 Increased By 122.5 (2.55%)
BR30 17,730 Increased By 758.6 (4.47%)
KSE100 48,228 Increased By 797.8 (1.68%)
KSE30 17,210 Increased By 312.7 (1.85%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end lower as industrials fall

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Wednesday, dragged by losses in industrials stocks. The CSE All Share...
Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2023 04:36pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Wednesday, dragged by losses in industrials stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.79% at 11,631.97.

John Keells Holdings and Expolanka Holdings were the top losers on the index, falling 1.63% and 1.02%, respectively.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka on Wednesday said it has cut the statutory reserve ratio for commercial banks by 200 basis points to 2%, effective Aug. 16.

The decision was taken to inject liquidity into the banking system and further reduce the market liquidity deficit on a permanent basis, the bank said in a statement.

Sri Lanka shares end higher as industrials, financials rise

Trading volume on the CSE index fell to 72.9 million shares from 78.9 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.96 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.1 million) from 2.73 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 390.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.85 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka shares end lower as industrials fall

Dissolution of NA: PM Shehbaz to send summary to president today

Rupee sees marginal improvement, settles at 287.46 against US dollar

Imran’s transfer to Adiala Jail: IHC seeks responses from federal, Punjab govts

5 people injured in grenade attack in Quetta

Agri financing: NBP, BoP, U Bank emerge among top creditors

IHC turns down Imran's request for sentence suspension

Oil hits new highs as tighter supply offsets China demand concern

BCCI makes $1.5bn surplus in five years

Pharma company Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan changes name to Hoechst Pakistan Limited

MARI reports highest-ever profit of Rs56.13bn in FY23

Read more stories