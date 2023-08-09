BAFL 41.09 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.68%)
BIPL 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.46%)
BOP 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.66%)
DFML 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.33%)
DGKC 53.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.84%)
FABL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
FCCL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
FFL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
HBL 103.20 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.53%)
HUBC 82.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
KEL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 27.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 31.78 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (5.48%)
OGDC 103.15 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (5.63%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.29%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.95%)
PIOC 94.11 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (3.65%)
PPL 72.70 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.6%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.74%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (4.61%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.14%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.57%)
TPLP 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
TRG 102.03 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.81%)
UNITY 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.58%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,860 Increased By 66.8 (1.39%)
BR30 17,380 Increased By 408.2 (2.41%)
KSE100 47,920 Increased By 489.7 (1.03%)
KSE30 17,056 Increased By 158.2 (0.94%)
European shares rebound as Italy eases stance on bank levy

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2023 12:25pm

European shares rose on Wednesday, with Italian lenders rebounding from sharp losses in the previous session after the government eased its stance on a new banking levy.

By 0705 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 added 1.0% to touch a one-week high.

Euro zone banks gained 1.4% after a 3.5% slump a day earlier, as Italy set a cap at 0.1% of total bank assets for the new tax, after a surprise announcement of a 40% windfall tax on lenders sparked a sell-off.

Italian lenders such as Intesa Sanpaolo, Banco BPM and UniCredit added between 1.7% and 2.5%.

Investors also appeared to shrug off data that showed China’s consumer sector fell into deflation and factory-gate prices extended declines in July, as the world’s second-largest economy struggled to revive demand.

European stock markets drop as banks hit

Among individual stocks, Delivery Hero climbed 5.8% after the German online takeaway food company raised its full-year revenue outlook.

Novo Nordisk inched up 0.5%, extending gains from Tuesday when the Denmark-based drugmaker’s shares hit a record high after it said its obesity drug reduced the risk of heart disease.

European stocks

