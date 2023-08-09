Imran Khan disqualified for five years

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan from becoming a lawmaker for five years and has de-notified his National Assembly membership, following the issuance of a ‘controversial’ verdict against Khan by a local court in Toshakhana case.

A notification issued here on Tuesday stated that in pursuance of the said judgment dated August 5, handed down by the additional sessions judge Islamabad (West), the PTI chief has been found guilty of corrupt practices under Section 167 of the Elections Act 2017.

He has become disqualified under Article 63(1) (h) of the constitution read with Section 232 of the Elections Act 2017, the notification read.

“Therefore, Mr Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi is disqualified for a period of five years and is also de-notified as a returned candidate from constituency NA-45 Kurram-l,” the notification added.

