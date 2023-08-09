PM visits GHQ, pays tribute to Shuhadas, Ghazis

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has declared that making Pakistan an economic power is another way to pay homage to country’s martyrs. PM Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday paid a farewell visit to the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi where he was welcomed by Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir.

During his visit, the prime minister was presented a guard of honour. Shehbaz Sharif also laid a floral wreath at the martyrs memoriam and also met staff officers.

Delivering his speech at a ceremony to pay tribute to the Shuhada and the Ghazis at Army Auditorium at GHQ in Rawalpindi, the prime minister paid rich tribute to the Shuhada, Ghazis and their families for their countless sacrifices and contributions made for the defence of the motherland.

The ceremony was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, officers, ministers and families of Shuhada and Ghazis.

Shehbaz Sharif also appreciated the role of Armed Forces in protecting the territorial integrity of the country and robustly fighting the menace of terrorism across Pakistan.

He said Shuhada and Ghazis are our pride and their respect and honour are binding on each Pakistani. “We must never forget that the peace and freedom we enjoy today is due to the ultimate sacrifices rendered by these brave sons of soil. I salute their families for sacrificing their loved ones for Pakistan,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said it is now our earnest duty that we realise the supreme sacrifices of our Shuhada and Ghazis into prosperity and well-being of each Pakistani. He further said those who resorted to desecration of monuments of Shuhada, their faces will remain blackened in the history of this country and proud people of Pakistan will never forget them.

The prime minister said owing to the relentless efforts of the incumbent government, Pakistan had been out of the most difficult times. He stressed that they all have to strive to rebuild Pakistan collectively.

Shehbaz Sharif said 75 years had passed since the creation of Pakistan which came into being due to hard work by Great Quaid, the Founder of the nation, but Quaid’s vision still remained unfulfilled. He said the incumbent government would complete its term on Wednesday (tomorrow) and after which they would hand over the reign of the government to an interim set-up in accordance with the Constitution.

A comprehensive plan was put in place for the progress and prosperity of the country by the incumbent government, he said, adding Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) had given that vision for the progress of Pakistan with the development of agriculture, minerals and IT sectors.

He further said that under that plan, foreign investment worth billions of dollars would be made in the country.

Shehbaz Sharif termed the ceremony to honour Shuhada and Ghazis as a dignified occasion paid tribute to their great sacrifices. They had made Pakistan more secure with their sacrifices and saved it from the evil designs of the enemies, he added.

He said they had laid down their lives for the defence of the country by setting unmatched precedents of bravery, valour and sacrifice, adding that the nation had been rendering sacrifices since the creation of Pakistan.

On 14th August Pakistan would celebrate its 76th anniversary. The nation has to traverse the path carved out by their shuhada to make Pakistan a prosperous and developed country.

He underlined that for the elimination of poverty and unemployment, they should rid Pakistan of foreign debts with sincerity, devotion and hard work. On Independence Day, they should pledge to work day and night for the country as much water had already flown under the bridges, he added.

He said that it was now their earnest duty that they realised the supreme sacrifices of Shuhadas and Ghazis into the prosperity and well-being of each Pakistani.

On the occasion, the prime minister appreciated the efforts of Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and his team and the present federal and provincial governments for the bright and prosperous future of Pakistan.

He also distributed cheques of Special Financial Assistance amongst 70 families of martyrs and 30 War Wounded Persons. Laptops were also distributed amongst the wards of Shuhada who are undergoing their academic pursuits.

