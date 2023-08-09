UK HC delegation visits PSCA

LAHORE: A group from the British High Commission, led by Regional Security Manager Michael Kitchens, visited the headquarters of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Tuesday.

During the visit, Muhammad Kamran Khan, the Managing Director of the Safe Cities Authority, provided a comprehensive presentation to the eight-member British delegation about security measures in the provincial capital and the organisation’s operations.

The British team was also given a tour of various sections within the Safe City project, allowing them to observe the monitoring procedures in the city, including live calls at 15 emergency centres.

The delegation was briefed on the advanced traffic management system, electronic ticketing, and the public awareness campaign through the media centre. Managing Director Muhammad Kamran Khan highlighted that the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, played a pivotal role in facilitating the return of international cricket to Pakistan.

