DHO issues dengue alert for ICT

ISLAMABAD: The District Health Authorities have issued dengue alert for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), saying “as dengue index has increased, we are sharing a few important steps you can take to prevent dengue virus”.

An alert issued here on Tuesday by District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad Dr Zaeem Zia, while advising the public to take necessary preventive measures has also directed the management of medical facilities in Islamabad to prepare for dengue-related illnesses.

The alert showed that dengue could easily become an emergency situation if steps are not taken to control it. The district administration is already putting efforts to control the larvae through various coping mechanisms. The dengue virus is spread through a specific mosquito in the summer season. They are able to form larvae in places with water. Thus, the authorities always recommend keeping oneself away from water facilities.

The DHO Islamabad has urged the people to take the following preventive measures to protect themselves from the virus: (i) Wear long sleeves (ii) use repellants and avoid going outside after sunset (iii) avoid places with standing water, uncut grass and garbage piles (iv) avoid self-medication but seek doctor's advice, (vi) contact field monitoring teams to get dengue spray in your areas.

Dr Zia said that the district health administration has deployed all the staff to deal with the dengue situation and at present, the situation was under control.

He said that he himself has visited the field along with the teams and engaged with the community for creating awareness on dengue and monitor the surveillance. “We make sure that all houses are covered following the standard instructions that help us to stop the spread of dengue”.

Dengue results in a deficiency of platelets in the person getting it. It also turns into a life-threatening disease in case there is not any proper treatment.

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention shares that you may see the following symptoms of dengue: (i) Belly pain, tenderness, (ii) Vomiting (at least three times in 24 hours), (iii) Bleeding from the nose or gums, (iv) Vomiting blood, or blood in the stool, (v) Feeling tired, restless, or irritable and (vi) It also suggests to see a doctor immediately to ensure proper treatment for the disease.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023