BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 08, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 08, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 47,429.83
High: 48,415.46
Low: 47,335.32
Net Change: 956.42
Volume (000): 197,511
Value (000): 10,743,347
Makt Cap (000) 1,671,929,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,776.97
NET CH (-) 245.54
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,015.92
NET CH (-) 118.6
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,164.32
NET CH (-) 168.9
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,824.49
NET CH (-) 117.87
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,358.99
NET CH (+) 201.97
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,905.48
NET CH (-) 88.84
------------------------------------
As on: 08-August-2023
====================================
