KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 08, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 47,429.83 High: 48,415.46 Low: 47,335.32 Net Change: 956.42 Volume (000): 197,511 Value (000): 10,743,347 Makt Cap (000) 1,671,929,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,776.97 NET CH (-) 245.54 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,015.92 NET CH (-) 118.6 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,164.32 NET CH (-) 168.9 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,824.49 NET CH (-) 117.87 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,358.99 NET CH (+) 201.97 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,905.48 NET CH (-) 88.84 ------------------------------------ As on: 08-August-2023 ====================================

