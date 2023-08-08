BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.83%)
BIPL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
BOP 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.88%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-7.47%)
DFML 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.9%)
DGKC 53.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-4.09%)
FABL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FCCL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
FFL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.68%)
GGL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.19%)
HBL 100.91 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-2.97%)
HUBC 82.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.37%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.83%)
LOTCHEM 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.34%)
MLCF 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-5.45%)
OGDC 97.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-6.46%)
PAEL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.43%)
PIOC 91.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-2.73%)
PPL 69.72 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-6.42%)
PRL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-5.73%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 44.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-4.32%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.25%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
TPLP 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
TRG 101.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.89%)
UNITY 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.65%)
BR100 4,794 Decreased By -106.9 (-2.18%)
BR30 16,971 Decreased By -647.7 (-3.68%)
KSE100 47,430 Decreased By -956.4 (-1.98%)
KSE30 16,897 Decreased By -350.1 (-2.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end higher as industrials, financials rise

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2023 04:56pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, aided by gains in industrials and financials stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.36% at 11,724.22, closing higher for an eighth straight session.

John Keells Holdings Plc and LOLC Finance Plc were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares end higher as consumer staples, industrials rise

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 78.9 million shares from 105.5 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 2.73 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($8.54 million) from 3 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 656.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.63 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka shares end higher as industrials, financials rise

Rupee registers back-to-back losses, settles at 287.91 against US dollar

Imran Khan moves IHC against conviction in Toshakhana case

Oil slips as weak China data offsets tightening supply

Govt reconstitutes Board of Investment

PM Shehbaz pays farewell visit to GHQ, praises Army for service to nation

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 63.5%, stand at over Rs59.5bn in FY23

Moody’s downgrades 10 US banks, warns of possible cuts to others

Six incentive schemes of SBP: ECC approves proposal of changes in contours

Investment task: SIFC apex body picks up the pace

Privatisation: CCoP to add PIA to active projects’ list

Read more stories