Sri Lanka shares end higher as industrials, financials rise

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, aided by gains in industrials and financials stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.36% at 11,724.22, closing higher for an eighth straight session.

John Keells Holdings Plc and LOLC Finance Plc were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares end higher as consumer staples, industrials rise

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 78.9 million shares from 105.5 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 2.73 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($8.54 million) from 3 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 656.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.63 billion rupees, the data showed.