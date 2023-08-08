BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.83%)
BIPL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
BOP 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.88%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-7.47%)
DFML 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.9%)
DGKC 53.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-4.09%)
FABL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FCCL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
FFL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.68%)
GGL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.19%)
HBL 100.91 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-2.97%)
HUBC 82.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.37%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.83%)
LOTCHEM 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.34%)
MLCF 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-5.45%)
OGDC 97.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-6.46%)
PAEL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.43%)
PIOC 91.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-2.73%)
PPL 69.72 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-6.42%)
PRL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-5.73%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 44.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-4.32%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.25%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
TPLP 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
TRG 101.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.89%)
UNITY 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.65%)
BR100 4,794 Decreased By -106.9 (-2.18%)
BR30 16,971 Decreased By -647.7 (-3.68%)
KSE100 47,430 Decreased By -956.4 (-1.98%)
KSE30 16,897 Decreased By -350.1 (-2.03%)
Palm oil slumps to six-week low on poor demand, weaker rivals

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2023 04:50pm
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses to a second session on Tuesday, hitting their lowest in six weeks due to heavy losses in rival edible oils and poor demand.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 80 ringgit, or 2.12% at 3,692 ringgit ($806.11) per metric ton, its lowest since June 28.

The macroeconomics scenario is weighing heavily on the edible oil complex after Fitch downgraded the U.S debt market, said Sandeep Singh, director of The Farm Trade, a Kuala Lumpur-based consulting and trading firm.

Palm oil exports are expected to be lower in August while stocks are expected to increase marginally in the coming months, he added.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s consumption of palm oil-based biodiesel for the first six months of this year was 5.41 million kilolitres, data from palm oil fund agency BPDPKS showed on Tuesday.

Palm oil range-bound as stocks outlook counters Black Sea woes

Rating agency Fitch last week downgraded the United States to AA+ from AAA, citing fiscal deterioration over the next three years and repeated down-the-wire debt ceiling negotiations that threaten the government’s ability to pay its bills.

In related oils, soyoil prices declined after U.S. government data reported better-than-expected improvement in weekly condition ratings for soybeans.

The USDA rated 54% of the soybean crop as good to excellent, up from 52% last week, and above the average analyst estimate of 53%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 1.7%. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract lost 2.3%, while its palm oil contract slumped 2.7%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

