BEIJING: China’s crude oil imports in July rose 17.0% year-on-year, customs data showed on Tuesday, as domestic inventories continued to build and overseas fuel exports surged.

Oil prices rise, set for sixth weekly gain on extended supply cuts

Crude shipments in July totalled 43.69 million metric tons, or 10.29 million barrels per day (bpd), the data from the General Administration of Customs showed.