IT minister inaugurates ‘Beep Pakistan App’

Tahir Amin Published 08 Aug, 2023 06:37am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque has launched Pakistan’s first-ever communication application “Beep Pakistan” aimed at optimising communication and operational efficiency within government organisations.

The inaugural ceremony of Beep Pakistan application was organised here on Monday, where the federal minister for IT also inaugurated the new Web version of E-office.

National Information Technology Board (NITB) prepared the Beep Pakistan application to optimize communication and operational efficiency within the government organisations.

Haque said that the Beep Pakistan application comprises features including document sharing, secured messaging, quick audio, video and conference calls, adding that its data will be securely hosted in Pakistan.

He said that initially after a one-month test run, it will be open for use for all government officers and officials. On successful use at the government level, the application will also be open for the masses after one year, he added.

He said that the Beep Pakistan application is aimed at to secure and efficient digital communication among government officers and employees. Haque said this application strives to revolutionise the way government employees communicate and enhance their productivity through the adoption of modern and efficient e-governance practices.

“Today is a day of immense pride and joy for me as we test (the) launch of Beep Pakistan. This platform is a realisation of our vision to have our own communication app, especially during these challenging times of the pandemic when we were dependent on third-party apps. With Beep Pakistan, we now have a secure and reliable communication platform that protects our national security”, he added.

The minister said that during the pandemic when efficient communication and collaboration were crucial to managing the crisis, Beep Pakistan proved to be invaluable. By providing a locally-hosted solution with robust security protocols, Beep Pakistan ensured that sensitive government data and communications were safeguarded, reducing the risk of data breaches and unauthorised access.

Beep Pakistan’s user-friendly interface and web-based platform made it accessible to all, even in remote areas with limited internet connectivity. It bridged the digital divide and ensured that vital information reached every corner of our country, empowering our citizens to stay informed and safe during these challenging times, he added.

“As the Minister of Information Technology, I take immense pride in this initiative, knowing that Pakistan has now joined other leading countries around the world in having its own communication platform. It is indeed a proud moment for all of us”, said the minister, adding that they are taking another stride towards a more efficient and sustainable government.

Today, we are launching the E-Office web version, a significant enhancement to the existing system. The web version of E-Office will further streamline interdepartmental communications, simplify administrative processes, and reduce bureaucratic delays, he added.

“In line with our commitment to stay at the forefront of technology, we have taken the decision to make the E-Office desktop version obsolete. By doing so, we embrace progress and embrace the power of the web to offer a more dynamic, accessible, and user-friendly experience for our government officials and employees”, he added.

He said he is delighted to announce that we are taking another stride towards a more efficient and sustainable government.

The Federal Minister for IT also lauded the efforts of the NITB. About digital Pakistan, he said the Ministry of IT is committed to the fulfilment of Digital Pakistan vision. Steps are under way for ending the digital divide, he maintained.

CEO National Information Technology Board Babar Majeed Bhatti, MD NTC Meraj Gul and Additional Secretary MoITT Aisha Humera Moriani also addressed the ceremony. A detailed presentation was also given on the features of Beep Pakistan. The ceremony was attended by officers of the Ministry of IT, heads of its attached departments, and others.

