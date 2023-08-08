PBC condemns raid on house of Babar Awan’s daughter

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) strongly condemned ‘unlawful’ raid at the residence of the daughter of Dr Babar Awan, advocate Supreme Court, violating the sanctity and privacy of the "veil and the four walls (of the home)”.

PBC Vice-Chairman Haroonur Rashid and Chairman Executive Committee Hassan Raza Pasha, in a joint statement, on Monday, strongly condemned the unlawful raid conducted by the Islamabad Police yesterday night on the residence of the daughter of Dr Awan at Islamabad that violated the sanctity and privacy of "veil and the four walls (of the home)".

They said that during the course of this unlawful raid, the police trespassed inside her residence without any search warrant and harassed and threatened the family members of Dr Awan with dire consequences. The PBC cannot turn a blind eye to such-like illegal acts of the police against family members of the advocates who are non-political.

They expressed their deep concerns upon the unlawful police raid at the residence of the daughter of Dr Awan and said that the PBC, hereby, extends its full support and solidarity with Dr Awan and his family and further calls upon the IG Islamabad Police to conduct an immediate inquiry of the matter to identify the officials involved in this illegal act and take punitive action against the responsible officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023