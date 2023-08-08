BAFL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
BIPL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.3%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.52%)
DFML 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
DGKC 55.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.93%)
FABL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.96%)
FCCL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
FFL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.75%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HBL 103.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.32%)
HUBC 83.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
KEL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
MLCF 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
OGDC 105.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.14%)
PAEL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.15%)
PIOC 93.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.9%)
PPL 74.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-2%)
PRL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.54%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
SNGP 46.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.92%)
SSGC 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
TPLP 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
TRG 102.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.76%)
UNITY 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 4,901 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.86%)
BR30 17,619 Decreased By -220.2 (-1.23%)
KSE100 48,386 Decreased By -199.5 (-0.41%)
KSE30 17,247 Decreased By -122.7 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PBC condemns raid on house of Babar Awan’s daughter

Terence J Sigamony Published 08 Aug, 2023 06:37am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) strongly condemned ‘unlawful’ raid at the residence of the daughter of Dr Babar Awan, advocate Supreme Court, violating the sanctity and privacy of the "veil and the four walls (of the home)”.

PBC Vice-Chairman Haroonur Rashid and Chairman Executive Committee Hassan Raza Pasha, in a joint statement, on Monday, strongly condemned the unlawful raid conducted by the Islamabad Police yesterday night on the residence of the daughter of Dr Awan at Islamabad that violated the sanctity and privacy of "veil and the four walls (of the home)".

They said that during the course of this unlawful raid, the police trespassed inside her residence without any search warrant and harassed and threatened the family members of Dr Awan with dire consequences. The PBC cannot turn a blind eye to such-like illegal acts of the police against family members of the advocates who are non-political.

They expressed their deep concerns upon the unlawful police raid at the residence of the daughter of Dr Awan and said that the PBC, hereby, extends its full support and solidarity with Dr Awan and his family and further calls upon the IG Islamabad Police to conduct an immediate inquiry of the matter to identify the officials involved in this illegal act and take punitive action against the responsible officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Supreme Court Pakistan Bar Council PBC Haroonur Rashid Dr Babar Awan Babar Awan’s daughter

Comments

1000 characters

PBC condemns raid on house of Babar Awan’s daughter

Joint sitting of parliament passes trade dispute-, trade bodies-related bills

Six incentive schemes of SBP: ECC approves proposal of changes in contours

Aug-Oct auction calendar: Govt plans to borrow Rs11.09trn from banks

PM praises role of cos operating under CPEC

Army chief issues stern warning to terrorists

NA adopts Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Privatisation: CCoP to add PIA to active projects’ list

SCBA sees ‘unconstitutional’ election delay, assails govt

‘We’ve always used democratic tools to get our point across’: Bilawal

Cargo terminal at East Wharf: Negotiation panel told to re-engage with AD Ports

Read more stories