LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Monday (August 07, 2023)

====================================== Per 100 kg ====================================== Sugar 14000-14100 Gur 12500-14000 Shakar 12500-14000 Ghee (16 kg) 7200-7900 Almond (Kaghzi) 10000-42000 Almond (Simple) 12500-15000 Sogi 40000-70000 Dry Date 14000-20000 Chilli (Sabat) 26400-36000 Chilli (Pissi) 25000-31250 Turmeric 15500-16500 Darchini (large) 26000-28000 Mong (Sabat) 18000-19000 Dal Mong (Chilka) 19000-20000 Dal Mong (Washed) 20500-23000 Dal Mash (Sabat) 30000-39000 Dal Mash (Chilka) 21420-46000 Dal Mash (Washed) 46500-50000 Dal Masoor (Local) 38000-40000 Dal Masoor (impor) 23500-24500 Masoor(salam-impor) 24000-25000 Masoor(salam-local) 35000-36000 Gram White 30000-40000 Gram Black 19000-22000 Dal Chana (Thin) 19500-21000 Dal Chana (Thick) 21000-22500 White Kidney Beans (Lobia) 30000-35000 Red Kidney Beans (Lobia) 42000-45000 -------------------------------------- Rice (per 100 kg) -------------------------------------- Basmati Super (Old) 30000-35000 Basmati Super (new) 25000-30000 Kainat 1121 26000-32000 Rice Basmati (386) 19500-22000 Basmati broken 15500-22000 -------------------------------------- Tea (per 1 kg) -------------------------------------- Tea (Black) 1900-2200 Tea (Green) 1400-1650 ======================================

