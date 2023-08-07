Ukraine says 22 of its soldiers freed from captivity

KYIV: Ukraine said Monday that 22 of its soldiers had been freed from Russian captivity, the latest apparent prisoner swap between the two sides.

“Today, another 22 Ukrainian soldiers were returned home from captivity,” Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office said in a post on social media.

He added that officers, privates and sergeants were among those released, and that some of them had been wounded.

Russia says advanced in northeast Ukraine in recent days

Yermak posted a video purporting to show some of the released men posing for cameras and draped in Ukrainian flags.

Despite ongoing hostilities, Kyiv and Moscow regularly announce prisoner swaps between the two sides. Neither side reveals how many prisoners of war are in their custody.

Moscow did not immediately comment on the release of the prisoners or how many, if any, of its soldiers had been released.