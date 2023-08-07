BAFL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
BIPL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.3%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.52%)
DFML 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
DGKC 55.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.93%)
FABL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.96%)
FCCL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
FFL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.75%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HBL 103.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.32%)
HUBC 83.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
KEL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
MLCF 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
OGDC 105.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.14%)
PAEL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.15%)
PIOC 93.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.9%)
PPL 74.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-2%)
PRL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.54%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
SNGP 46.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.92%)
SSGC 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
TPLP 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
TRG 102.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.76%)
UNITY 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 4,901 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.86%)
BR30 17,619 Decreased By -220.2 (-1.23%)
KSE100 48,386 Decreased By -199.5 (-0.41%)
KSE30 17,247 Decreased By -122.7 (-0.71%)
Aug 07, 2023
Markets

Palm oil falls to near six-week closing low on higher stock outlook

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2023 04:50pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures extended early losses on Monday, hitting a near six-week closing low on expectations of higher supply in the world’s second-largest producer and sluggish demand.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 88 ringgit, or 2.28%, to 3,771 ringgit ($827.52) per metric ton, its lowest closing since June 28.

The market is on the back foot on lacklustre demand with key market India well covered for August, while seasonality production is picking up in Malaysia, said Mitesh Saiya, trading manager at Mumbai-based firm Kantilal Laxmichand & Co.

Malaysia’s palm oil inventories at the end of July likely rose to a five-month peak as higher production offset an increase in exports, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.

Palm oil rebounds but on course for second weekly decline

Investors now await data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board scheduled for Thursday.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract slipped 0.7%, while its palm oil contract eased 0.7%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 1.4%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Refinitiv Agriculture Research in a note said palm oil futures might rise towards the resistance levels of 3,850-3,860 ringgit, with support at 3,680-3,700 ringgit.

