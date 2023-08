BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Monday, led by auto stocks on hopes of sales growth, ahead of US and China inflation data as well as the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision due later this week.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.23% at 19,561.85, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.25% to 65,887.50 at 9:18 a.m. IST.