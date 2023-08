KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures were range-bound on Monday, as traders weighed forecasts of higher inventories against global supply concerns amid an escalation of tension in the Black Sea.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 1 ringgit, or 0.03%, to 3,858 ringgit per metric ton during early trade.