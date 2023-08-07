BAFL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.74%)
Pakistan

Rallies, protests banned in several Punjab cities

PPI Published 07 Aug, 2023 06:34am

RAWALPINDI: The district authorities have imposed Section 144 for seven days in Kasur, Jhelum, Mianwali, Mandi Bahauddin and Rawalpindi districts, according to official notifications issued on Sunday.

Authorities have notified “Ban on all gatherings, public meetings, demonstrations, sit-ins and rallies for seven days under section 144”.

“Those violating the order will be tackled strictly,” according to the official order. Yesterday Police declared security high alert in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi amid apprehensions of protests over arrest of the PTI chairman.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after a court found him guilty of “corrupt practices” in Toshakhana case and awarded him three years jail term.

Federal Police has declared security high alert in Islamabad, a police spokesperson said. “All officers have been directed to remain in their respective areas and enhance checking in all areas of the federal capital”, police stated.

Punjab Section 144 ban on rallies district authorities protests banned

