BAFL 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
BIPL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.3%)
BOP 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.2%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.51%)
DFML 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
DGKC 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FABL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1%)
FCCL 12.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 104.90 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.61%)
HUBC 85.09 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.81%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.44%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
MLCF 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
OGDC 109.79 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.77%)
PAEL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.2%)
PPL 78.29 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.34%)
PRL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.23%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.31%)
SSGC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
TPLP 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.12%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.39%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.64%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,973 Increased By 30.3 (0.61%)
BR30 18,043 Increased By 204.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 48,877 Increased By 291.2 (0.6%)
KSE30 17,461 Increased By 90.7 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh’s Tamim steps down as ODI captain

AFP Published 07 Aug, 2023 06:34am

DHAKA: Tamim Iqbal stepped down on Thursday as captain of Bangladesh’s one-day international side and pulled his name out of the Asia Cup to be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka in August and September.

The 34-year-old opening batsman announced his decision citing an injury problem after holding a meeting with senior officals within the Bangladesh Cricket Board in Dhaka a month after his retirement U-turn from international cricket.

“I have informed them (the BCB officials) that from today I am stepping down as the Bangladesh ODI team captain. I have explained the reason. Injury is an issue,” Tamim told reporters after the meeting.

“I have always thought about the team first. For the betterment of the team (I thought) I should step down as captain and concentrate as a player, and try to give my best whenever the opportunity comes,” Tamim said.

Tamim added that he had also informed Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of his decision, and she had acknowledged his dilemma.

Tamim retired from all forms of international cricket in July during the recent home series, only to withdraw his decision a day later at the request of Hasina.

The veteran opener broke down in tears while announcing his international retirement after leading his side to a 17-run defeat in the first of a three-match one-day series against Afghanistan.

His temporary retirement followed BCB president Nazmul Hassan’s public criticism of Tamim after he played a match against Afghanistan despite admitting he was not 100 percent fit.

Hasina invited Tamim and Nazmul to her residence the next day, prompting the cricketer to change his mind.

Tamim Iqbal ODI captain

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh’s Tamim steps down as ODI captain

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement US dollar

FBR refuses to share PEPs’ data

Real estate sector: FBR chief says no exemption or concession possible

Agencies to have blanket authority? Finally, Senate adopts controversial bill

At least 34 killed after train derails near Nawabshah

Symmetry Group all set to become Pakistan’s first IPO this year, has its eyes on foreign markets

Nawaz to be next PM if PML-N voted to power: PM

PIA resumes passenger flights for Beijing

Pakistan to send team to World Cup in India

PTI demands immediate release of IK

Read more stories