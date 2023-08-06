BAFL 41.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
Qureshi says Imran Khan’s life in danger, asks courts to take notice

  • Says no access has been allowed to Imran since arrest
BR Web Desk Published August 6, 2023 Updated August 6, 2023 10:36pm

Former foreign minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi claimed on Sunday that PTI chief Imran Khan’s life was in danger and requested the superior judiciary to take notice of his arrest, Aaj News reported.

In a video message shared on Twitter after the party’s core committee meeting, Qureshi said that party members and lawyers had not been allowed access to Imran Khan.

He said that they had been unable to get signatures on the power of attorney from Imran, without which an appeal could not be filed.

Qureshi also said medical boards had been set up in PIMS and Polyclinic Hospital in Islamabad, but they kept waiting while Imran Khan was ushered off to Attock Jail.

He added that Imran was being kept in a ‘C’ class jail, and even the food brought to him was suspect. Qureshi said all this led the party to believe Imran’s life could be in danger. However, sources told Aaj News that Imran was being kept in a ‘B’ class jail.

Qureshi also questioned how the Lahore police reached Zaman Park to arrest the former prime minister despite warrants being issued in Islamabad.

He asked the superior courts to take notice of the arrest and expressed hope that justice would be given to Imran.

The PTI chief was arrested from his Lahore residence on Saturday after a trial court in Islamabad sentenced him to three years in prison.

