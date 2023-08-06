Section 144 imposed on KP following IK’s arrest

PESHAWAR: District administration Peshawar banned unlawful, unauthorized gatherings and assembly of any nature under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), said a notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar here on Saturday.

The restrictions on gatherings and assembly of people have been imposed in light of various reports from the law-enforcement agencies as well as recent incidents in district Peshawar, Bajaur and Khyber etc that any such gatherings may become target of militants, which could not only result in loss of precious lives and property, rather also endanger peace and tranquillity of the district and it has become imperative to take extra-ordinary measures in greater public interest to prevent such breach of peace.

In exercise of the powers conferred under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1898 (Act No.V of 1898), the district administration has imposed a complete ban on any kind of unlawful and unauthorized gathering, rally assembly, protest, etc of more than five (05) persons, within the territorial jurisdiction of District Peshawar for a period of one week with immediate effect.

Anyone found violating the ban, would be proceeded against under section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), 1860 (No.XLV of 1860. The order has come into force forthwith and would remain enforced for a period of 7 days, unless modified or withdrawn.

