Govt to take steps to stop sugar smuggling: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Industries Minister SM Tanveer on Saturday assured the sugar and ethanol industry to solve their problems.

He also announced to take measure to prevent smuggling of sugar and ensure provision of sweetener to masses on affordable rates.

He was addressing a meeting held in the Chief Minister’s Office to discuss prices of sugar in Punjab and the problems faced by the sugar industry.

Secretary Food Muhammad Zaman watto, Additional Secretary Commerce, DG Industries and related officers attended the meeting. Javed kiani, Chaudhry Waheed and others of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association participated in the meeting.

