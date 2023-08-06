BAFL 41.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
Adviser to PM on Kashmir leads Youm-e-Istehsal rally

Recorder Report Published 06 Aug, 2023 03:18am

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira said that Pakistan would continue its political and diplomatic support at international level for their right of self-determination and freedom of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He expressed these views while addressing a rally in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal at D-Chowk, Islamabad.

The rally led by Adviser on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira was taken out from Radio Pakistan Chowk and culminated at D-Chowk.

The secretary Foreign Affairs, the leadership of APHC AJK chapter and people belonging to different walks of life participated in the rally.

They raised slogans in support of Pakistan and the Kashmiri people. They were also carrying banners inscribed with slogans in support of Kashmiri people and against the Indian oppression.

Kaira paid glowing tributes to the sacrifices of Kashmiri people. He said the Indian occupation forces have been committing oppression and atrocities in the occupied territory over the last 75 years but they have failed to weaken the resolve of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

The adviser reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding commitment to Kashmir cause and urged the international community to fulfil the promises made with the Kashmiri people for right to self-determination.

He said the present government has forcefully raised Kashmir dispute at all the international forums and during bilateral meetings with the leadership of other countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

