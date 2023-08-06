PM assails Modi-led govt for unilaterally annexing occupied Jammu & Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Today marks the completion of four years since India deprived Kashmiris of their statehood by unilaterally annexing Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), stated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The last four years have represented the culmination of the worst human rights abuses including but not limited to the demographic changes, issuance of fake domiciles, internet shutdown, complete information blackout and imprisonment of Kashmiri leadership of all hues and colours.

At the heart of these illegal and immoral measures has been the nefarious attempt by India to alter the internationally recognized status of IIOJK and undermine the Kashmiris’ fundamental right to self-determination. Pakistan rejects all such unilateral and illegal actions and vows to continue extending its unwavering diplomatic, moral and political support to Kashmiris in their just struggle. We call upon India to reverse its post-August 5 actions. History bears witness to the fact that brute force has never succeeded in extinguishing the fire of freedom and rights, his statement added.

