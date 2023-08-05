BAFL 41.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
Massive earthquake jolts parts of country

  • Tremors felt in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and other cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
BR Web Desk Published 05 Aug, 2023 09:39pm

A powerful earthquake jolted Islamabad, Lahore, and several other cities in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday evening, Aaj News reported.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad said that the earthquake's magnitude was 5.8 on the Richter scale and that its epicenter was close to the border between Tajikistan and Afghanistan.

The depth of the quake was 196 kilometers in the Hindukush mountain range.

The tremors reportedly caused residents to flee their houses in a panic, although no injuries or property damage have been reported as of yet.

In March, a powerful earthquake jolted Islamabad, Peshawar, and several other cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir.

Tremors were also felt in Charsadda, Peshawar, Batgaram, Swabi, Swat, and other cities of northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Several cities of Punjab, including Lahore, also felt tremors.

