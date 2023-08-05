BAFL 41.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
BIPL 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.48%)
BOP 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.05%)
DFML 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
DGKC 56.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.29%)
FABL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
FCCL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.75%)
FFL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.3%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
HBL 104.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.41%)
HUBC 84.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.52%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.82%)
OGDC 107.66 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (3.12%)
PAEL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PIOC 94.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.47%)
PPL 76.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
PRL 18.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.68%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
SSGC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.33%)
TRG 103.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.5%)
UNITY 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,943 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.23%)
BR30 17,839 Decreased By -14.1 (-0.08%)
KSE100 48,586 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.05%)
KSE30 17,370 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Joshua fight cancelled after Whyte’s random dope test

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2023 06:31pm

LONDON: Dillian Whyte has returned ‘adverse analytical findings’ in a random dope test and next week’s heavyweight fight with former world champion Anthony Joshua is off, promoters Matchroom Boxing said on Saturday.

The two Britons had been due to meet at London’s O2 Arena on Aug. 12 in a rematch of their 2015 bout, won by Joshua, at the same venue.

Matchroom said in a statement that the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) had informed them and the sanctioning bodies that Whyte “returned adverse analytical findings as part of a random anti-doping protocol.”

“In light of this news, the fight will be cancelled, and a full investigation will be conducted.”

Whyte lost a title challenge to WBC world champion Tyson Fury in April 2022. Joshua lost his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts to Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk in September 2021.

The outcome of the Joshua v Whyte fight could have put either fighter in the frame for a lucrative clash with former WBC champion Deontay Wilder.

Anthony Joshua Dillian Whyte

Comments

1000 characters

Joshua fight cancelled after Whyte’s random dope test

Council of Common Interests approves digital census 2023

Youm-e-Istehsal: Pakistani politicians promise unwavering support for ‘just struggle’ of Kashmiris

Working out new rates of immovable properties: On Dar’s directive, FBR to hold talks with realtors today

Saudi Fund for Development inaugurates King Abdullah Campus of Azad Jammu and Kashmir University

Iran boosts navy with missiles, drones as US offers guards for Gulf ships

Twitter full of praise as Sarmad Khoosat’s ‘Zindagi Tamasha’ out on YouTube, Vimeo

Death toll rises to 30 in northern China floods

Three people killed, houses set ablaze in fresh violence in India’s Manipur state

Argentina uses $775mn Qatar loan to repay IMF

Dar explains what actually led to changes in budget

Read more stories