Autonomous/semi-autonomous bodies: MoF seeks list from ministries, divisions for ad hoc relief

Recorder Report Published 05 Aug, 2023 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Ministry has sought from all the ministries/divisions a list of autonomous/semi-autonomous bodies and corporations under their administrative control along with details of their pay structure and whether they have sought the concurrence of the Finance Division.

According to an office memorandum (OM) issued by the Finance Ministry stated that consequent upon the grant of Ad hoc Relief Allowance-2023, 35 per cent of basic pay to the civil servants in BPS 1-16 and 30 per cent to BPS 17-22 w.e.f. 01-07-2023 vide Finance Division’s OM dated 04-07-2023, it has been decided that the grant of ad hoc relief allowance-2023 subject to existing conditions will also be applicable to the employees of autonomous/semi-autonomous bodies and corporations, which have adopted the federal government’s basic pay scales scheme in totality.

Federal govt employees: Up to 35pc ad hoc relief allowance notified

The above orders will, however, not be applicable to those public sector corporations and autonomous/semi-autonomous bodies which have adopted different pay scales/allowances.

In the case of such organizations, the grant of ad-hoc relief allowance-2023 at 30 per cent and 35 per cent of basic pay subject to existing conditions will be allowed with the concurrence of the standing committee of the Finance Division on the recommendations of the respective board of directors/governors.

The grant of ad hoc relief allowance 2023 will invariably be tagged with the financial position of the organisation. It is also clarified that autonomous/semi-autonomous bodies and corporations, etc will forward the cases of executive/supervisory staff (only) with the recommendations of their respective boards for concurrence of the Finance Division to the grant of ad hoc relief allowance-2023 at 30 per cent and 35 per cent of basic pay subject to existing conditions w.e.f. 01-07-2023 and subsequently, on the same analogy, this benefit will be allowed to the non-executive/non-supervisory staff of the autonomous/semi-autonomous bodies and corporations with the approval of their board of directors/governors.

Furthermore, it is pertinent to point out that paragraph (h) of sub-rule (1) of rule 12 of the Rules of Business, 1973, provides that no division shall without previous consultation with the Finance Division, authorise the issue of any orders which will involve a change in the terms and conditions of service of government servants, on their statutory rights and privileges, which have financial implications.

Additionally, the Supreme Court in its judgment of 2016 concluded that the Rules of Business, 1973 are binding on the government and a failure to follow them would lead to an order lacking any legal validity.

In view of this position, it is binding upon all the administrative ministries/divisions of semi-autonomous, autonomous bodies/corporations to ensure that any changes in the pay, allowances and privileges of executive/supervisory staff of the semi-autonomous, autonomous bodies/corporations working under their administrative control, are processed in accordance with the Finance Division’s office memorandum dated 26-6-1999.

Therefore, all ministries/divisions are requested to provide a list of autonomous/semi-autonomous bodies and corporations etc under their administrative control along with details of their pay structure and whether they have sought concurrence of the Finance Division for grant of ad hoc and other allowances, and their pay scales as per the attached format by 25-08-2023.

In case the approval has not been sought, the case should be initiated and forwarded for consideration by the Standing Committee of the Finance Division, and final approval by the secretary Finance Division.

All ministries/divisions are requested to comply with these instructions and submit a report by 25-08-2023, and convey these instructions to autonomous/semi-autonomous bodies and corporations under their administrative control for taking further necessary action within the current fiscal year 2023-24.

