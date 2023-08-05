BAFL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
Aug 05, 2023
Business & Finance

Foreign investors: SECP publishes guidebooks in German, Korean languages

Recorder Report Published 05 Aug, 2023 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), in line with its agenda of facilitating foreign investors, published promoter guides in German and Korean languages.

The SECP has already published promoter guides in different foreign languages, ie, English, Chinese, Turkish, Spanish, Urdu, and Arabic, to facilitate investors.

The guidebooks would help potential investors from these countries/origins understand the procedure for company registration and other requirements in their native languages.

The promoter’s guide contains necessary details in a comprehensive manner regarding registration of a company in Pakistan, which can be accessed at: https://www.secp.gov.pk/media-center/guide-books/general-guide-books/.

Pakistan SECP foreign investors company registration SECP publishes guidebooks languages

