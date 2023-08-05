BAFL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
Syrus Qazi to be new foreign secretary

Published 05 Aug, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the appointment of Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi as the new foreign secretary of Pakistan. Informed sources maintained that the Prime Minister has, in principle, approved the summary to appoint Qazi as the new foreign secretary.

Qazi will take over as foreign secretary upon the retirement of the current Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan who is going to retire on August 16, 2023. Qazi is currently the senior most officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and is serving as special secretary. Qazi has also served as Pakistan’s ambassador to Hungary and Turkey.

