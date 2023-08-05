BAFL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
Pakistan

Sindh PA session: MMA voices concern over poor health facilities in LGH

Recorder Report Published 05 Aug, 2023 06:00am

KARACHI: The MMA on Friday voiced concern over the poor healthcare facilities in the Lyari General Hospital but the treasury dismissed the impression as ‘medical politics’ during the Sindh Assembly session.

Syed Abdul Rasheed of the MMA said patients are dying from lack of oxygen cylinders.

During a call attention notice, he said the hospital is also facing a dearth of medicines, ICU and other basic facility to treat patients.

At the hospital, several patients died for not getting timely treatments in the past several days, he cited a death incident of a patient, Lal Chand, who he said, was not admitted to the hospital and died because the oxygen cylinders were unavailable.

About 60 oxygen cylinders have been stolen from the hospital, he claimed and alleged that drunkards stroll inside the medical building at night hours unrestricted. He asked the government to carry out an inquiry into the hospital mismanagement.

In reply, Parliamentary Secretary on Health, Qasim Siraj Soomro rejected the opposition's concerns as politics on medical, saying that nobody can be permitted to do "politics on medical".

He however, said that an inquiry on negligence at the hospital is underway. He claimed that the hospital has all basic and other sorts of facilities to treat patients. He asked the opposition to admire his government for a good work as well.

Syed Abdul Rasheed also showed apprehensions over the mismanagement and abuse of resources at Karachi Water and Sewerage Board. He said that the public is suffering from water shortage in the city's several parts.

Sindh Local Government Minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah told the house that the water distribution system has been improved for the city. A crackdown against water theft has also been carried out to solve the problems, he said.

The house also voted to pass "The Sindh Mass Transit Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023", "The Sindh Immunization and Epidemics Control Bill, 2023" and "The Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2023".

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

