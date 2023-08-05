BAFL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
BIPL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.45%)
BOP 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.86%)
DFML 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
DGKC 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.32%)
FABL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.88%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.2%)
FFL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
HBL 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.46%)
HUBC 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.79%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 32.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.76%)
OGDC 107.88 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (3.33%)
PAEL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
PIOC 94.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.66%)
PPL 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
PRL 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (5.18%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.05%)
SSGC 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TPLP 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TRG 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.77%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,943 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.23%)
BR30 17,839 Decreased By -14.1 (-0.08%)
KSE100 48,586 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.05%)
KSE30 17,370 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Operational, policy matters: FBR sets up body comprising KCCI members and Chief Commissioners IR

Recorder Report Published 05 Aug, 2023 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced formation of a high-powered committee comprising members from KCCI and Chief Commissioners – IR to submit its proposals on operational and policy matters.

On the directives of the Prime Minister Amjad Zubair Tiwana, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), visited Karachi Friday and held a meeting with the representatives of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) at KCCI House, Karachi.

Tariq Pasha, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue joined the meeting via video link from Islamabad. KCCI Chairman Zubair Motiwala welcomed the SAPM and the Chairman FBR.

Motiwala and other members of the KCCI conveyed their concerns regarding pending refund claims. Chairman FBR assured his full cooperation and announced formation of a high-powered committee comprising members from KCCI and concerned Chief Commissioners – IR. The committee will meet on regular basis and submit its proposals to FBR on operational and policy matters.

The Chairman FBR also formed another committee to address the issues relating to Customs especially the revision of fixed rebate rates. Chief Collectors of Customs Karachi have been nominated as members of the committee by the Chairman.

The office bearers and members of KCCI appreciated the visit of the newly appointed Chairman and the keen interest shown by the Government in resolving the outstanding issues of the exporters.

They assured that resolution of the concerns will address the issue of liquidity crunch for exporters and result in increased exports. At the end of the meeting, KCCI also presented souvenirs to the Chairman FBR.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KCCI FBR Zubair Motiwala Amjad Zubair Tiwana

Comments

1000 characters

Operational, policy matters: FBR sets up body comprising KCCI members and Chief Commissioners IR

Democracy meaningless without elections: SC

Money laundering, terror financing challenges: Senate passes law to establish authority

Senate passes National Logistics Corporation Bill, 2023

Working out new rates of immovable properties: On Dar’s directive, FBR to hold talks with realtors today

PM reaffirms commitment to Kashmir cause

World rice price index jumps to near 12-year high in July: FAO

Energy sector reforms: Modalities, framework finalised

MPs strongly condemn terrorist attack in Bajaur

Pakistan’s scenic beauty can be turned into a great opportunity: PM

Autonomous/semi-autonomous bodies: MoF seeks list from ministries, divisions for ad hoc relief

Read more stories