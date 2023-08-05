Operational, policy matters: FBR sets up body comprising KCCI members and Chief Commissioners IR

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced formation of a high-powered committee comprising members from KCCI and Chief Commissioners – IR to submit its proposals on operational and policy matters.

On the directives of the Prime Minister Amjad Zubair Tiwana, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), visited Karachi Friday and held a meeting with the representatives of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) at KCCI House, Karachi.

Tariq Pasha, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue joined the meeting via video link from Islamabad. KCCI Chairman Zubair Motiwala welcomed the SAPM and the Chairman FBR.

Motiwala and other members of the KCCI conveyed their concerns regarding pending refund claims. Chairman FBR assured his full cooperation and announced formation of a high-powered committee comprising members from KCCI and concerned Chief Commissioners – IR. The committee will meet on regular basis and submit its proposals to FBR on operational and policy matters.

The Chairman FBR also formed another committee to address the issues relating to Customs especially the revision of fixed rebate rates. Chief Collectors of Customs Karachi have been nominated as members of the committee by the Chairman.

The office bearers and members of KCCI appreciated the visit of the newly appointed Chairman and the keen interest shown by the Government in resolving the outstanding issues of the exporters.

They assured that resolution of the concerns will address the issue of liquidity crunch for exporters and result in increased exports. At the end of the meeting, KCCI also presented souvenirs to the Chairman FBR.

