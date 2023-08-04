BAFL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
BIPL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.45%)
BOP 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.86%)
DFML 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
DGKC 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.32%)
FABL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.88%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.2%)
FFL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
HBL 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.46%)
HUBC 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.79%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 32.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.76%)
OGDC 107.88 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (3.33%)
PAEL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
PIOC 94.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.66%)
PPL 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
PRL 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (5.18%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.05%)
SSGC 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TPLP 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TRG 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.77%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,943 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.23%)
BR30 17,839 Decreased By -14.1 (-0.08%)
KSE100 48,586 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.05%)
KSE30 17,370 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.06%)
Aug 04, 2023
Indian shares post weekly losses despite Friday’s rise

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2023 05:21pm
BENGALURU: Indian shares closed higher on Friday, led by a bounceback in information technology (IT) stocks after their recent slide, while a report of a Blackstone investment in Cipla boosted pharma stocks.

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.70% higher at 19,517, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.74% to 65,721.25.

Despite Friday’s rise, the benchmarks extended losses for the second week in a row, losing 0.66% each as weak global cues, including a downgrade of the United States’ long-term foreign currency ratings and weak China data dampened mood.

On Friday, ten of the 13 sectoral indexes logged gains on the day, with IT rising 1.55% after U.S. technology and consulting firm Cognizant maintained its full-year revenue outlook and reported in-line results in second quarter of 2023.

“While Cognizant’s revenue outlook is a positive for its Indian peers, the pressure on the sector is likely to persist due to spending cuts,” said Hem Securities analyst Astha Jain, calling the rise in IT stocks this week a “technical bounce after the recent sharp slide”.

Indian shares open higher tracking Asian peers

The IT index, which had lost nearly 5% over the last two weeks since quarterly earnings of major firms like TCS, HCLTech, Wipro and Infosys, gained 3.21% this week.

Pharma stocks gained 0.94%, led by Cipla on a report that Blackstone was looking to buy a stake in the drug maker. Cipla was the top Nifty 50 gainer, adding 3.77%.

Broader markets mirrored the benchmarks, with the more domestically focused mid-caps and small-caps adding 0.82% and 0.76%, respectively.

“The interest in broader markets is driven by cost efficiencies, higher sales volumes and operational improvements,” said Rahul Sharma, head of technical research at Mumbai-based investment advisory firm Equity99.

Among individual stocks, Paytm gained 3.78% after posting a strong operational update for July.

Zomato surged 10.23% after reporting a quarterly net profit for the first time ever.

