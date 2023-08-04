SSUET holds int’l conference on ‘Sustainable & Smart Cities 2023’

KARACHI: Prof Dr Tariq Rafi, Chairman, HEC Sindh said that “planners don’t see the light of day. In a country where the census of the city is vague, how can we plan for the future?”

Speaking at 2-day first International Conference on Sustainable & Smart Cities (ICSSC 2023) organized by Department of Civil Engineering and Architecture of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET), he said the dynamics of the major city Karachi are completely different.

He said the mistake of a doctor is hidden it goes under the land into the grave. But the mistake of the engineer is visible above the ground.

Addressing the conference, Chancellor SSUET Jawaid Anwar said that a smart sustainable city is innovative and it uses Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to improve people’s quality of life, make urban operations and services more efficient and boost its competitiveness. Smart and sustainable cities become vibrant hubs of economic activity, environmental conservation, and social harmony.

Vice Chancellor SSUET, Prof Dr Vali Uddin said that technically, the areas of Sustainable and Smart Cities have an important role to play in the future of engineering knowledge.

A smart city equipped with basic infrastructure is more prepared than a simple city in order to respond to contemporary challenges, providing a quality life and sustainable environment. Sir Syed University is playing a leading role in national socio-economic development by meeting the challenges of modern times through creating alliances and partnerships between academia and industry.

Renowned Architect and Planner, Arif Hassan said that the problem with infrastructure is that we already have too much of it that is neither maintained nor properly managed.

Without an appropriate institution, you cannot manage properly and for having an appropriate institution you need policy. You cannot develop any infrastructure without ensuring social justice and equity, and the participation of people.

Keynote speaker, Dean Faculty of Architecture and Management Sciences NED, Dr Noman Ahmed said that smartness means using fewer resources to gain maximum benefits.

He informed that more than half of the population lives in informal settlements.

Presenting a vote of thanks, Registrar SSUET, Commodore Syed Sarfraz Ali (R) said that the conference offers a great opportunity for the academics’ researchers and scholars to deliver their enriching insights into the latest and emerging developments and trends in the fields of engineering and technology.

In recent years, the concept of smart cities has gained momentum worldwide, offering a range of benefits for urban development. Smart cities are urban areas that use Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to improve the efficiency of city services and the quality of life for residents.

Dean, Faculty of Civil Engineering and Architecture, Prof Dr Mir Shabbar Ali, said that our society is constantly undergoing a process of evolution. Humans, technology, and the environment are continuously adapting to new changes over time.

Smart cities aim at accessibility to quality housing, social integration, cultural and educational facilities, quality health conditions, and public safety. Architect Fazal Noor and Dr Imran also spoke on the occasion.

The Conference was attended by the Deans, Chairmen, HODs, and others. Chairman, HEC Sindh, Prof Dr Tariq Rafi was the Chief Guest, and Sr Architect & Planner Arif Hasan was the Guest of Honour, while the Dean Faculty of Architecture and Management Sciences NED, Prof Dr Noman Ahmed gave a comprehensive presentation as keynote speaker on smart cities related to urbanization. The foreign research scholars Prof Dr Govind Parsad Lamichhane, School of Engineering, Pokhara University, Nepal, and Engr Ashish Sapkota, Structural Engineer, AIT Bangkok physically participated in the conference and presented their thesis.

