BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 03, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 48,611.18
High: 49,404.5
Low: 48,541.34
Net Change: 153.37
Volume (000): 289,325
Value (000): 16,009,419
Makt Cap (000) 1,717,246,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,055.14
NET CH (+) 292.53
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,175.21
NET CH (+) 32.5
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,368.00
NET CH (-) 74.05
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,007.57
NET CH (+) 94.17
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,556.73
NET CH (-) 34.44
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,067.24
NET CH (-) 77.22
------------------------------------
As on: 03-Aug-2023
====================================
