KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 03, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 48,611.18 High: 49,404.5 Low: 48,541.34 Net Change: 153.37 Volume (000): 289,325 Value (000): 16,009,419 Makt Cap (000) 1,717,246,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,055.14 NET CH (+) 292.53 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,175.21 NET CH (+) 32.5 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,368.00 NET CH (-) 74.05 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,007.57 NET CH (+) 94.17 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,556.73 NET CH (-) 34.44 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,067.24 NET CH (-) 77.22 ------------------------------------ As on: 03-Aug-2023 ====================================

