BAFL 41.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
BIPL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DFML 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
DGKC 58.55 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.17%)
FABL 25.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.5%)
FCCL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.51%)
FFL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
HBL 106.09 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (2.75%)
HUBC 86.59 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (3.11%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.52%)
KEL 2.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.27%)
LOTCHEM 28.98 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
MLCF 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.34%)
OGDC 105.75 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.72%)
PAEL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.39%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
PIOC 98.99 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.55%)
PPL 77.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
PRL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.58%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
TELE 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
TPLP 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
TRG 107.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.55%)
UNITY 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 5,028 Increased By 35.4 (0.71%)
BR30 18,117 Increased By 219 (1.22%)
KSE100 49,281 Increased By 516.7 (1.06%)
KSE30 17,618 Increased By 138.8 (0.79%)
Russia says downed six drones less than 200 km from Moscow

AFP Published 03 Aug, 2023 11:22am

MOSCOW: Russia on Thursday said it had downed six drones in the Kaluga region, less than 200 kilometres from Moscow, amid a surge in such attacks targeting the capital city.

The defence ministry said it had foiled “a terrorist attack with drones” in Kaluga.

“This night, six drones trying to cross the Kaluga region, were shot down with anti-air defence systems,” said regional governor Vyacheslav Shapsha said on Telegram.

There were no casualties, he said.

Russia on Tuesday said it had foiled drone attacks in Moscow but one of them hit a building in the city, which witnessed a similar strike last weekend.

