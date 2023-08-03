BAFL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
Bajaur suicide bombing death toll rises to 63

Reuters Published 03 Aug, 2023 05:54am

PESHAWAR: The death toll from a suicide bombing in Bajaur that targeted a religious group’s rally has risen to 63 while 123 are still under treatment, a government official said on Wednesday.

The attack - the deadliest on a political party since campaigning for the last election in 2018 - has raised security concerns ahead of a general election due by November.

The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for Sunday’s blast at a gathering of the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

A total of 63 people have died so far and the toll could rise with 123 injured being treated in various hospitals after the attack in the northwestern district of Bajaur, its district headquarters hospital’s medical superintendent Liaqat Khan told Reuters.

