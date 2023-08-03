Caretaker PM, set-up: Shehbaz contacts Nawaz, Zardari on proposed names

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif contacted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari and held consultations on the proposed names for the caretaker prime minister and the caretaker set-up.

During consultations, the leaders agreed to complete the process of appointing the caretaker prime minister according to the Constitution and the law.

Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari also agreed to present all the proposed names before the leaders of allied parties.

The leaders also agreed to deal with the issue of formation of a caretaker set-up as soon as possible.

The coalition parties in the government are likely to hold consultations on the issue again.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz will also consult his colleagues on the issue.