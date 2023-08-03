BAFL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
Bank Alfalah disburses Rs970m for flood-impacted communities

Recorder Report Published 03 Aug, 2023 05:55am

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah has disbursed Rs 970 million for flood-impacted communities in the first half of 2023 during Phase-2.

Bank Alfalah started with immediate rescue and relief in Phase-1 in 2022 and during the Phase-2 of 2023 it started comprehensive rehabilitation and rebuilding initiative with a steadfast commitment to empowering communities and promoting sustainable development.

Overall Bank Alfalah has disbursed around Rs 970 million to address critical sectors such as healthcare, emergency care, housing, education, and livelihoods.

Highness Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan, Chairman of Bank Alfalah, graciously donated $ 10 million to devastating floods that hit Pakistan last year, and with the steadfast support of the Board of Directors, the Bank has embarked on a two-pronged strategy to redevelop communities in a sustainable, equitable, and financially inclusive manner. This initiative addresses immediate needs and provides a comprehensive framework for long-term rehabilitation.

In the Phase-1 focused on immediate relief, with Bank Alfalah partnering with reliable and trusted non-governmental organizations (NGOs) across Pakistan. These partnerships facilitated the rescue and assistance of flood-impacted individuals in hard-hit locations.

Bank Alfalah is embarking on Phase-2 of its flood relief efforts, focusing on rehabilitation and rebuilding lives. This phase encompasses several key areas: sustainable housing, healthcare, education, and livelihood support.

