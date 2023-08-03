BAFL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
BIPL 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.2%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.7%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.14%)
DFML 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
DGKC 56.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.7%)
FABL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FCCL 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
GGL 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
HBL 102.20 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (5.91%)
HUBC 83.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.96%)
MLCF 33.39 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.34%)
OGDC 104.08 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (6.48%)
PAEL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.37%)
PIOC 95.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
PPL 77.97 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (2.32%)
PRL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.6%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.38 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.67%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TELE 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPLP 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
TRG 108.11 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.62%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.28%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,993 Increased By 76 (1.55%)
BR30 17,898 Increased By 452.9 (2.6%)
KSE100 48,765 Increased By 534.1 (1.11%)
KSE30 17,480 Increased By 219.7 (1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, HK stock rally fades as Beijing’s incremental support disappoints

Reuters Published 03 Aug, 2023 05:54am

BEIJING: Aug 2 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks pulled back on Wednesday after a recent rally that was spurred by stimulus hopes as some investors booked profits in the absence of concrete and forceful measures by Beijing to shore up a flagging economy.

China’s bluechip CSI300 Index fell 0.7%, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.9%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 2.5% in its worst day in nearly four weeks.

China and Hong Kong stocks had rebounded sharply since the July 24 Politburo meeting, where top Chinese leaders pledged to step up policy support for the economy amid a tortuous post-COVID recovery.

But the rally appears to be losing steam as measures announced so far to boost consumption, revive capital markets, and aid the struggling property sector are seen as being either vague or too mild.

“Recent economic data shows that the incremental easing approach had not been effective on sustaining GDP growth momentum,” Chi Lo, Greater China economist at BNP Paribas Investment Partners, wrote in a note.

“China’s growth and market outlook are indeed contingent upon Beijing acting quickly and decisively to shore up activities and confidence before the current pessimism becomes entrenched and hurt growth further.”

He warned that if easing policies remains incremental, investors would be disappointed, and “the market could even go into another round of sell-off”.

CSI300 Index HK stock

Comments

1000 characters

China, HK stock rally fades as Beijing’s incremental support disappoints

Execution of schemes: ECC approves Rs1.016bn TSG for Petroleum Division

Economic stabilisation: PM praises role of business community

‘Afghan citizens’ helping suicide bombers: PM

NA passes 12 bills, including Pemra amendment bill

Iranian FM arrives

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC says ‘no’ to full court pleas

New Tracking, Monitoring of Cargo Rules notified: Rs175m annual turnover a must to obtain licence: FBR

Dar sets Rs10trn revenue target for Tiwana-led team

Pakistan-Turkiye defence production potential highlighted

NA panel told: Property transfers, registration halted due to Section 7E ITO

Read more stories