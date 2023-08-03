IPP rejects hike in fuel prices

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party rejecting the fresh increase in the prices of petroleum products has urged the government to withdraw it immediately.

While talking in this regard, President IPP Abdul Aleem Khan said that the Government has added to the difficulties of the people who are already in trouble.

President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan further said that the day by day increasing inflation had badly broken the backbone of the middle class and now the people could not bear the burden any more.

He said that the Government’s explanations could not satisfy the common man in any way because the severity of the price inflation was increasing in the country which was a concern of the moment.

