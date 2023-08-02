BAFL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
Pakistan

Iran FM Hossein Abdollahian arrives in Islamabad on 2-day official visit

  • It is Iranian foreign minister’s first bilateral visit to Pakistan
BR Web Desk Published August 2, 2023

Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir Abdollahian arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday for a two-day official visit to Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

He is visiting at the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

During the visit, the Iranian Foreign Minister will call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to exchange views on the consensus between the two countries’ leadership for taking the bilateral relations forward, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

He will hold talks with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tomorrow, discussing all aspects of bilateral relations and the emerging regional situation.

The Iranian FM will also meet Speaker National Assembly and Chairman Senate to discuss parliamentary linkages between the two brotherly countries.

“FM Abdollahian’s visit will be an opportunity for the two sides to discuss the entire range of bilateral ties with particular focus on regional connectivity, energy and economic and investment ties between Pakistan and Iran,” the FO said.

It added that Abdollahian’s arrival was preceded by a high-ranking delegation, including Iran’s deputy foreign minister for economic affairs and senior officials from the Ministries of Trade, Roads and Urban Development, Investment, Agriculture, and Energy for preparatory meetings.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian Iran foreign minister

