China to stand firm with Pakistan regardless of int’l landscape: Xi

  • Chinese president sends a congratulatory message on completion of a decade of CPEC
BR Web Desk Published August 2, 2023 Updated August 2, 2023 10:41pm

Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that China will always stand firm with Pakistan regardless of any change in international landscape, APP reported.

In his congratulatory message on a decade of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Chinese president said China and Pakistan would continue to work jointly to carry forward the friendship, coordinate development and security, besides pursuing cooperation of higher standards.

Xi said China and Pakistan would also keep working to take their strategic cooperative partnership to new heights to make even greater contribution to peace and prosperity in the two countries and the region.

CPEC celebrations: Planning ministry says govt has received ‘overwhelming response’

In the message, that was also read out by Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng at the ceremony held to commemorate the decade of CPEC, President Xi Jinping said China would work with Pakistan to achieve high-standard and sustainable outcomes, and further build CPEC into an exemplary project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Xi added that CPEC was a flagship project of the BRI and since its launch in 2013, both countries have been advancing it under the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits.

“CPEC has added new impetus to the economic and social development of Pakistan, and laid a foundation for regional connectivity and integration,” Xi said, adding that the corridor served as a vivid testament to the friendship between the two countries.

The Chinese president stressed the need for both nations to continue to improve overall planning and scale up bilateral cooperation under it.

