CPEC celebrations: Planning ministry says govt has received ‘overwhelming response’

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Planning and Development has stated that the government has received an overwhelming response over 10 year celebrations of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) across the country particularly after the two-day international conference held in the capital last week which brought together the esteemed participants with diverse expertise to delve into the socio-economic impact of the CPEC.

Over the decade, the two countries have developed strong bonds in diverse fields and call themselves “Iron Brothers’. CPEC effectively helped Pakistan in improving its energy security as well as transport networks from north to south and laid the foundation for a resilient infrastructure including ports, airports, roads, and railway.

The platform provided an opportunity to review CPEC’s achievements in fostering economic growth and cooperation between China and Pakistan over the past decade. A high-level delegation from China has arrived in Pakistan on his two-day official visit which is part of the CPEC’s celebrations.

It is noted that since the government came into power in April 2022, the CPEC projects have been revived which remained shelved by the previous government. Prime Minister Shehbaz already reiterated his full commitment to complete the CPEC projects and in this regard the premier visited China when he took charge as a PM.

Under the conference different technical sessions were held which include Socio-Economic impacts of CPEC, prospects of regional connectivity through Gwadar Port, Opportunities for industrial relocation and export s; green technologies and development; security and geopolitical implications; innovation, technology and global value chains; challenges to regional connectivity and integration, artificial intelligence and labour market dynamics.

With an overwhelming response to the call for paper the conference also showcased the extensive research and panel discussions featuring distinguished experts aiming to encourage candid conversations and seek solutions to the challenges CPEC presents, fostering an inclusive and respectful environment that paves the way for future growth and excellence.

The call for papers received an overwhelming response, with 435 extended abstracts from over 85 national and international institutes. Rigorous evaluation led to shortlisting 310 abstracts, and 110 were accepted for full paper submissions. 62 authors were invited to present their research during eight sessions of the conference.

The Planning Ministry appreciated co-sponsors which include Chinese Embassy Islamabad and the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, along with recognition for the scientific and organizing committees’ efforts for this conference.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023