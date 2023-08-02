BAFL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.2%)
Pakistan

Turkiye is a ‘natural partner’ for CPEC: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited Turkiye, a regional ally, to become a partner in the China-Pakistan...
BR Web Desk Published August 2, 2023 Updated August 2, 2023 01:40pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited Turkiye, a regional ally, to become a partner in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The remarks were made by the prime minister while addressing the launching ceremony of the Pakistan Navy’s MILGEM-Class Ship PNS Tariq at a Karachi shipyard on Wednesday which was attended by Vice President of Turkiye, Cevdet Yilmaz.

“It is high time that we (Pakistan and Turkiye) further enhance our strategic cooperation and add on to this wonderful joint venture in many other areas,” said PM Shehbaz.

The prime minister said that CPEC, which began ten years ago, is a roaring success and Pakistan and China have signed and agreed to launch the second phase of the project.

He said the new phase includes the establishment of economic corridors, and is bound to increase the quantum of business transactions between China and Pakistan through sea and land.

“In that Turkey is a natural partner and we would like to renew our invitation, and let us join hands in this wonderful story of mutual joint progress and prosperity,” said the prime minister.

CPEC changed lives of thousands of people: Chinese Vice Premier

At the event, PM Shehbaz lauded the role of Turkiye’s premier Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for lending support to Pakistan in times of need.

He also said that “because of certain actors in the region trying to establish there hegemony, and create a sphere of influence it is all the more important that we strengthen our navy and our maritime activities,” said PM Shehbaz.

Background

An agreement for the construction of four MILGEM-Class Ships for the Pakistan Navy was signed in September 2018 between Pakistan Navy and Turkey’s M/S Asfat.

As per the agreement, two ships are being built in Turkiye, while two are being constructed in Pakistan.

Prior to this, the launching of three ships has already taken place, and these ships are in various stages of completion.

