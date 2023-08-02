BAFL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.2%)
BIPL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.08%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.71%)
DFML 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.93%)
DGKC 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.4%)
FABL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
FCCL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
FFL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
GGL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HBL 96.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
HUBC 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.32%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
OGDC 102.16 Increased By ▲ 4.41 (4.51%)
PAEL 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.45%)
PIOC 95.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.57%)
PPL 77.11 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.19%)
PRL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.83%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.04%)
SSGC 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
TELE 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
TPLP 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
TRG 108.80 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (2.27%)
UNITY 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.98%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,965 Increased By 47.9 (0.97%)
BR30 17,613 Increased By 168.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 48,591 Increased By 360.6 (0.75%)
KSE30 17,417 Increased By 157.4 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC dismisses plea seeking full court

  • A six-member bench announces reserved verdict
BR Web Desk Published August 2, 2023 Updated August 2, 2023 12:58pm

The Supreme Court (SC) rejected on Wednesday a petition seeking the formation of a full court to hear petitions challenging the military trials of civilians.

A six-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha A. Malik announced the verdict.

During the hearing today, Justice Bandial said the bench had discussed the plea for a full court. However, a full court was not available until September.

During the previous hearing, the chief justice said; “We deliberate on the application. If consultation is completed, then will inform about the opinion in 15 minutes, otherwise, announce about it on August 2.”

Members of civil society on Monday filed an application requesting to constitute a full court comprising judges willing and available to be a part of it for adjudication on constitutional and legal questions.

The application said that various statements have been made by politicians and sitting ministers of the present government questioning the legitimacy of the bench.

The civil society counsel further submitted that even two members who are (and were) hearing the petitions, i.e., Justice Yahya Afridi on 23 June and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah on 22 June suggested to the chief justice to constitute a full court.

During the previous hearing, the chief justice warned the Attorney General for Pakistan that if he goes against his words then “we will call the concerned person.”

Background

Former chief justice of Pakistan Jawwad S Khawaja, senior lawyer Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, and members of civil society filed petitions under Article 184 (3) of the constitution before the apex court, asking it to declare that the trials of the civilians arrested in light of May 9 and 10 violent protests under the Army Act and Official Secrets Act as violative of the constitution.

On May 9, following arrest of the PTI chief from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC), PTI supporters thronged the streets in protest.

The protesters damaged several military and state installations, including the Corps Commander’s residence (Jinnah House) in Lahore and the gates of the military’s General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

SC PTI Chairman Imran Khan military courts

Comments

1000 characters

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC dismisses plea seeking full court

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Pakistan’s textile exports slump continues in July: APTMA

Turkiye is a ‘natural partner’ for CPEC: PM Shehbaz

Three ‘key’ sectors: Govt optimistic about investment prospects

Bilawal says govt can take action against terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan

Contempt case: ECP defers Imran Khan’s indictment again

Pakistan’s share of investment: Barrick Gold agrees to make payment in PKR

Minister tries to justify hike

Order issued against authorities: Closure of One Customs clearance system hitting businesses: FTO

Read more stories