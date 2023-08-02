BAFL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.2%)
BIPL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.08%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.17%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.43%)
DFML 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.93%)
DGKC 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.22%)
FABL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
FCCL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
FFL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
GGL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HBL 96.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
HUBC 84.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.32%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
OGDC 102.11 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (4.46%)
PAEL 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.45%)
PIOC 95.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
PPL 77.12 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.21%)
PRL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.32%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.17%)
SSGC 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.19%)
TELE 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
TPLP 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
TRG 109.00 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (2.45%)
UNITY 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.98%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,966 Increased By 49.5 (1.01%)
BR30 17,618 Increased By 173.2 (0.99%)
KSE100 48,606 Increased By 375.8 (0.78%)
KSE30 17,427 Increased By 167.1 (0.97%)
India finds ‘violations’ at cough syrup maker linked to Cameroon deaths

Reuters Published 02 Aug, 2023 12:31pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

NEW DELHI: India has found violations related to manufacturing and laboratory practices at drugmaker Riemann Labs, whose cough syrup was linked to the deaths of children in Cameroon, a government health official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Authorities have stepped up scrutiny of drugmakers after some cough syrups made in India were linked to deaths of dozens of children overseas.

Riemann Labs did not respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

It is the fourth Indian cough syrup maker to stop production after regulators found lapses.

Rajesh Bhatia, one of the three directors at Riemann Labs, had told Reuters previously he was not aware of the matter.

Regulators inspected the company’s production unit in Madhya Pradesh state and issued a notice after finding lapses, said Sudam Khade, the state’s drugs controller.

“Some violations in good manufacturing practices and good lab practices were found,” Khade said, without specifying what the violations were.

Samples of all of the company’s products had been sent for testing and further action would be decided based on the results, Khade said.

The government told parliament on Tuesday that Riemann was directed to stop manufacturing after inspections by federal and state regulators.

Riemann has been identified as the maker of Naturcold cough syrup, Khade said.

A batch of it was linked to the death of at least six children in Cameroon by authorities there.

Some media, however, reported the deaths of 12 children.

India Cameroon syrup Riemann Labs

