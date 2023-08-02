July CPI inflation rises 28.3pc YoY

ISLAMABAD: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation increased to 28.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 29.4 per cent in the previous month and 24.9 per cent in July 2022, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On a month-on-month basis, it increased to 3.5 per cent in July 2023 as compared to a decrease of 0.3 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 4.3 per cent in July 2022.

CPI inflation Urban, increased to 26.3 per cent on YoY basis in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 27.3 per cent in the previous month and 23.6 per cent in July 2022. On a month-on-month basis, it increased to 3.6 per cent in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 0.1 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 4.5 per cent in July 2022.

CPI inflation Rural, increased to 31.3 per cent on YoY basis in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 32.4 per cent in the previous month and 26.9 per cent in July 2022. On a month-on-month basis, it increased to 3.3 per cent in July 2023 as compared to a decrease of 0.8 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 4.2 per cent in July 2022.

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation on YoY increased to 29.3 per cent in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 34.9 per cent a month earlier and 28.2 per cent in July 2022. On a MoM basis, it increased by 2.8 per cent in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 0.2 per cent a month earlier and an increase of 7.3 per cent in July 2022.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased to 23.1 per cent in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 22.4 per cent a month earlier and an increase of 38.5 per cent in July 2022. On a MoM basis, it increased by 2.5 per cent in July 2023 as compared to a decrease of 0.3 per cent a month earlier and an increase of 2.0 per cent in the corresponding month of last year, ie, July 2022.

Measured by non-food non-energy Urban increased to 18.4 per cent on YoY basis in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 18.5 per cent in the previous month and 12.0 per cent in July 2022. On a MoM basis, it increased by 1.2 per cent in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 0.7 per cent in the previous month, and an increase of 1.2 per cent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. July 2022.

Measured by non-food non-energy Rural increased to 24.6 per cent on (YoY) basis in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 25.2 per cent in the previous month and 14.6 per cent in July 2022. On a MoM basis, it increased by 1.2 per cent in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 0.9 per cent in the previous month, and an increase of 1.6 per cent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. July 2022.

Measured by a 20 per cent weighted trimmed mean Urban increased to 21.7 per cent on (YoY) basis in July 2023 as compared to 22.9 per cent in the previous month and 19.0 per cent in July 2022. On a MoM basis, it increased by 1.9 per cent in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 0.8 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 2.7 per cent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. July 2022.

Measured by 20 per cent weighted trimmed mean Rural increased to 28.7 per cent on (YoY) basis in July 2023 as compared to 29.9 per cent in the previous month and 21.7 per cent in July 2022. On a MoM basis, it increased to 2.4 per cent in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 0.1 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 2.7 per cent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. July 2022.

The Urban Consumer Price Index for July 2023 is increased to 3.57 per cent over June 2023 and increased to 26.26 per cent over the corresponding month of the last year i.e. July 2022.

On MOM basis top few commodities which varied from the previous month in food which increased include fresh vegetables (37.64 per cent), tomatoes (33.45 per cent), condiments and spices (18.80 per cent), wheat flour (13.36 per cent), sugar (11.84 per cent), wheat (11.14 per cent), potatoes (8.16 per cent), gur (6.79 per cent), milk powder (5.52 per cent), beverages (4.01 per cent), pulse mash (3.24 per cent), butter (3.01 per cent), milk products (2.95 per cent) and rice (2.75 per cent) and decreased in fresh fruits (17.90 per cent), vegetable ghee (3.81 per cent), mustard oil (2.82 per cent), chicken (2.76 per cent), pulse gram (2.58 per cent), onions (2.21 per cent), pulse moong (1.88 per cent), masoor (0.95 per cent), besan (0.93 per cent), cooking oil (0.44 per cent) and gram whole (0.11 per cent).

Among non-food which increased include electricity charges (39.88 per cent), transport services (4.01 per cent), hospitals services (3.60 per cent), washing soap/detergents/matchbox (3.06 per cent), construction input items (2.83 per cent), postal services (2.35 per cent), cleaning and laundering (2.08 per cent), dental services (1.79 per cent), house rent (1.37 per cent), recreation and culture (1.36 per cent), household equipments (1.30 per cent), plastic products (1.16 per cent) and medical tests (1.08 per cent) and decreased in liquefied hydrocarbons (10.42 per cent), personal effects (4.67 per cent) and motor fuel (1.42 per cent).

On a YoY basis, top few commodities which varied from the corresponding month of the previous year i.e. July 2022 which increased in food include cigarettes (123.46 per cent), wheat flour (102.43 per cent), tea (97.26 per cent), rice (68.87 per cent), wheat (66.58 per cent), potatoes (60.66 per cent), chicken (58.13 per cent), sugar (56.45 per cent), wheat products (55.96 per cent), beans (47.5 per cent), gur (44.57 per cent), moong (43.82 per cent), pulse mash (41.06 per cent), milk fresh (30.00 per cent), fresh vegetables (25.07 per cent), fresh fruits (24.02 per cent), gram whole (21.75 per cent), besan (19.55 per cent), meat (18.25 per cent), and cooking oil (10.62 per cent) and decreased in onions (28.18 per cent), masoor (7.72 per cent) and vegetable ghee (0.34 per cent).

Among non-food which increased include stationery (63.56 per cent), gas charges (62.82 per cent), communication apparatus (39.77 per cent), motor vehicles (35.66 per cent), construction input items (35.15 per cent), newspapers (32.77 per cent), personal grooming services (30.87 per cent), solid fuel (30.37 per cent), accommodation services (27.89 per cent) and construction wage rates (15.24 per cent) and decreased in liquefied hydrocarbons (1.85 per cent).

The Rural Consumer Price Index for July 2023 is increased to 3.30 per cent over June 2023 and increased to 31.29 per cent over the corresponding month of the last year i.e. July 2022.

On a MOM basis, top few commodities which varied from the previous month in food items which increased include tomatoes (32.57 per cent), fresh vegetables (26.22 per cent), wheat flour (13.43 per cent), sugar (12.45 per cent), wheat (10.77 per cent), potatoes (7.74 per cent), gur (4.69 per cent), beverages (2.93 per cent), milk fresh (2.17 per cent), rice (1.38 per cent), pulse mash (1.32 per cent), beans (0.93 per cent), wheat products (0.92 per cent), meat (0.87 per cent), honey (0.42 per cent), cigarettes (0.35 per cent) and mustard oil (0.01 per cent) and decreased in fresh fruits (16.95 per cent), onions (9.46 per cent), cooking oil (4.00 per cent), pulse moong (3.31 per cent), vegetable ghee (3.15 per cent), chicken (2.48 per cent), gram whole (1.54 per cent), pulse gram (1.32 per cent), and masoor (1.14 per cent).

Among non-food which increased include electricity charges (39.88 per cent), washing soaps, detergents and matchbox (1.93 per cent), dental services (1.87 per cent), tailoring (1.77 per cent), house rent (1.68 per cent), plastic products (1.41 per cent), hosiery (1.40 per cent), household equipments (1.35 per cent), solid fuel (0.87 per cent) and transport services (0.72 per cent) and decreased in liquefied hydrocarbons (4.54 per cent), personal effects (4.39 per cent) and motor fuels (1.43 per cent).

