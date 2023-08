BRUSSELS: European stocks fell on Tuesday, with the German DAX pulling back from record highs as shrinking factory activity in the euro zone, China and the United States underscored growing risks to the global economy from rising interest rates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed down 0.9%, in its biggest one-day percentage loss in nearly a month. Carmakers, financial services firms and miners led sectoral declines, down between 1.3% and 1.6%.