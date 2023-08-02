BAFL 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
Aug 02, 2023
Civil Aviation Bill, Air Safety Investigation Bill approved

Recorder Report Published 02 Aug, 2023 06:47am
ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Aviation approved The Pakistan Civil Aviation Bill, 2023, and Pakistan Air Safety Investigation Bill, 2023, after some amendments.

The committee’s meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Hidayatullah in which the proposed Pakistan Air Safety Investigation Bill 2023 was reviewed in detail.

‘The Pakistan Civil Aviation Bill 2023’ presented by the Federal Minister for Aviation in the Senate meeting held on July 30, 2023 was examined in detail in the committee’s meeting, too.

Federal Minister of Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique thanked the members of the committee and said the members of the committee had proposed those amendments with hard work and it was commendable.

The approval of that bill would significantly improve the performance of the institution, he added.

After examining the bill in detail, the bill was approved with amendments.

The Pakistan Air Safety Investigation Bill 2023 was also reviewed in detail in the Standing Committee meeting. The standing committee approved the bill after reviewing the bill in detail.

Committee Chairman Senator Hidayatullah thanked the members of the committee and the Federal Minister for Aviation and all relevant officials of Aviation and congratulated them and said that the bill was of great importance. There was a dire need for amendments to make the important institution of Pakistan profitable and in the interest of the country.

He said the closed flights of the PIA would be restored. “We are almost done with preparations for the UK, hopefully, flights will resume in September.”

He said that due to the statement of a former minister for aviation, the country lost billions of rupees. In response to the question of Senator Mohsin Aziz, who was participating in the Standing Committee through video link, it was said that all the outsourcing procedures of Islamabad Airport were in accordance with the law. A consultant has been hired from IFC which is a reputed international company.

Regarding outsourcing, the advertisement will come in the month of August itself, in which any company of the world can participate. He said that 21 companies from 12 countries had expressed interest in it.

Saad Rafique said that Islamabad International Airport would now be outsourced for 15 years. “After that, the airports of Lahore and Karachi will also be outsourced. Many countries, including India, Saudi Arabia, and America, have outsourced their airports. Private sector participation is essential.”

He said that nothing is being sold or mortgaged, adding, “No strategic assets are being handed over to anyone. The PIA will be able to develop only if private sector investment comes.”

